Independence brings some new personnel, same expectations into 2023

Patriots won the program’s first state championship in 2022
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COAL CITY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Independence Patriots have endured significant roster turnover but that hasn’t changed the way they’re operating.

Trey Bowers enters his second season as the starting QB after a dazzling first campaign. The Patriots have a dynamic tandem in the offensive backfield. It’s Tyler Linkswiler’s time to shine after sitting behind two Kennedy Award winners. Independence brought in RB/OLB, Connor Bradford from Liberty to bolster both sides of the ball.

Independence has to replace nearly the entire group of 2022 starters but the Patriots have the talent to do so and contend for another state championship.

Summers County aims to claw into the postseason
