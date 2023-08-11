In Focus Preview: How the railroad built our area and an upcoming retired railroad worker reunion

By Taylor Hankins
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - This week our host Taylor Hankins sits down with railroad retiree Jim Taylor and Director for the Princeton Railroad Museum Pat Taylor to talk about how the railroad built our area, what it was like to work in the industry and an upcoming reunion for retired railroad workers.

Catch the full story on WVVA at 9am this Sunday August, 13th.

