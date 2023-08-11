Events set in stone for Beaver-Graham week

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The annual Beaver-Graham game is two weeks away and Bluefield city officials are starting to get a better idea of what they’re working with ahead of the big game. Tailgating spots have officially sold out and times have been solidified for events like the lemonade festival, 5K race and the Shriner’s Carnival.

City officials say they’re still looking for vendors for lemonade days that will take place on Aug. 26.

“We’re still looking and right now we’re at about 30 vendors so we have plenty of vendors however we’re still looking if anyone would like to participate. Again, this year the fees has been waived,” said executive assistant, Gabrielle Ponder.

To go along with these events, there will also be a pep rally for the Bluefield High School sports teams and legend’s night at The Granada Theater.

The 5K race will begin at 9 am on Aug. 19 and the top male and female runner will win $100. The Shriner’s Carnival will run from Aug. 22 through the 26 from 12 pm to 11pm daily.

The Bluefield Cup: Captain’s Choice Golf Tour will take place on Aug. 23 at 9 am. Legend’s night will take place on Aug. 24 from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm. The pep rally will start at 6pm on Aug. 24.

The big game will be on Aug. 25 at 7:30 pm, Bluefield will be the home team this year and Graham will be away.

For the full list of events and timed you can visit the city’s website to learn more just click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.