Wyoming County receives over $900K in SCBA grants for fire departments across county

WYOMING COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to a post from the Oceana Fire Department, Wyoming County has received a Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus Grant (SCBA) for $999,8000.

This grant will allow for every fire department in the county to receive the appropriate funds to purchase new SCBAs. These devices are what firefighters use to breathe while fighting fires.

Hanover Volunteer Fire Department led the charge in acquiring this grant for the entire county.

