WVDOH accepts bids for U.S. 19 upgrade, 14 other construction bids

By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A large construction project to upgrade US 19 to three lanes from Shady Spring to Beaver is among 15 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday.

According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the project is to be funded by bonds sold through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Road to Prosperity program.

“This project will greatly improve access for local people and travelers along an extremely congested section of US 19,” said Todd Rumbaugh, P.E., WVDOH Chief Engineer of Construction.

Projects on the July 11 letting include:

  • ADA curb ramps, Spring Valley, West Huntington, Huntington, and Westmoreland. (Cabell and Wayne counties)
  • Elk Creek East Bridge renovation. (Harrison County)
  • ADA curb ramps, Chapmanville, Omar, and Switzer. (Logan County)
  • State Street streetscape project, Madison. (Boone County)
  • Cedar Grove sidewalk renovations. (Kanawha County)
  • Interstate 77 paving, US 50 to Williamstown Pike. (Wood County)
  • WV 28 paving, Crystal Valley to Blues Beach. (Hampshire County)
  • Upgrade and widening on Van Voorhis Road. (Monongalia County)
  • US 50 paving. (Grant County)
  • District 8 guardrail replacement. (Pendleton, Pocahontas, Randolph, and Tucker counties)
  • Exit ramp upgrades and widening, Interstate 79 Exit 124. (Harrison County)
  • Interstate 79 interchange renovations, Burnsville interchange. (Braxton County)
  • Everettville Bridge replacement. (Monongalia County)
  • US 33 Sheriff Fred Gaudet Bridge, eastbound and westbound renovation. (Upshur County)

