Trial date set for man accused of killing Crystal Cantrell

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aug. 10, 2023 made 13 years since Crystal Cantrell was found dead in the Bluestone River Along Gardner Road near Spanishburg. The mother of two was found by family members while searching the area where her car was towed from.

“We got out of the car and when my feet touched the ground I just knew she was there. I felt her presence. I was just standing in the middle of the road and I was just praying. Something came over me and I went straight across the guardrail to the river and there she was,” said Cantrell’s sister, Annette Key.

Key says Cantrell was involved in a relationship with her ex husband’s brother, Michael Wiseman before she was killed. Key says Wiseman was angry because Cantrell was planning on ending her relationship with Wiseman and planned on working things out with her ex husband.

“It’s life changing, that’s for sure. We’ve had therapy but it’s hard. Now her kids have kids of their own and they don’t have a grandma,” said Key.

Michael Wiseman was arrested and charged with first degree murder for Cantrell’s death last Feb. but is currently out on bond. Court documents also said Cantrell planned on ending a relationship with Wiseman prior to her death. Wiseman was possessive of Cantrell and assaulted her, according to witnesses.

“Everybody loved Crystal. She was very family oriented. She loved her kids. She was very involved in their lives. She helped coach the balls teams, she was a great person,” said Key.

Wiseman was supposed to be back in court in May but his case was continued and he is scheduled to be in court in Sept.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals to join hunt for armed and dangerous Raleigh County woman
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
State Fair of West Virginia
What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

Lotito Park playground
Big upgrades coming to Bluefield’s city park
Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30
UPDATE: Raleigh County woman on the run takes to Facebook to claim innocence
Tazewell SWCD collects more than 2,000 waste tires from community
Tazewell SWCD collects more than 2,000 waste tires from community
Mercer County Sheriff's Department vehicle
Mercer County Sheriff’s Department to receive $300K from U.S. DOJ