Trial date set for man accused of killing Crystal Cantrell

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Aug. 10, 2023 made 13 years since Crystal Cantrell was found dead in the Bluestone River Along Gardner Road near Spanishburg. The mother of two was found by family members while searching the area where her car was towed from.

“We got out of the car and when my feet touched the ground I just knew she was there. I felt her presence. I was just standing in the middle of the road and I was just praying. Something came over me and I went straight across the guardrail to the river and there she was,” said Cantrell’s sister, Annette Key.

Key says Cantrell was involved in a relationship with her ex husband’s brother, Michael Wiseman before she was killed. Key says Wiseman was angry because Cantrell was planning on ending her relationship with Wiseman and planned on working things out with her ex husband.

“It’s life changing, that’s for sure. We’ve had therapy but it’s hard. Now her kids have kids of their own and they don’t have a grandma,” said Key.

Michael Wiseman was arrested and charged with first degree murder for Cantrell’s death last Feb. but is currently out on bond. Court documents also said Cantrell planned on ending a relationship with Wiseman prior to her death. Wiseman was possessive of Cantrell and assaulted her, according to witnesses.

“Everybody loved Crystal. She was very family oriented. She loved her kids. She was very involved in their lives. She helped coach the balls teams, she was a great person,” said Key.

Wiseman was supposed to be back in court in May but his case was continued and he is scheduled to be in court in Sept.

