Tazewell SWCD collects more than 2,000 waste tires from community

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Thanks to a grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority, the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District held an event today to help prevent stream pollution.

Citizens from across Tazewell County came to the county fair grounds today for a tire collection event. An Education Specialist with the Tazewell Soil and Water Conservation District tells WVVA that the collection was important because tires have become an environmental problem in the area, with pollutants having the ability to negatively impact wildlife and water resources. More than 2,000 tires were collected today.

They were collected by Lusk Disposal to be chipped and recycled into other uses. The county hopes to hold this event annually.

