Summers County aims to claw into the postseason
Bobcats finished 5-5 in 2022
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Bobcats will be a gritty team that runs the ball through its opponents.
Most of Summers County’s players will line up on both sides of the ball. 3 of last season’s 5 losses came by single digits so perhaps if a few more plays go their way, the Bobcats can return to the playoffs.
