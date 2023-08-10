Summers County aims to claw into the postseason

HINTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Summers County Bobcats will be a gritty team that runs the ball through its opponents.

Most of Summers County’s players will line up on both sides of the ball. 3 of last season’s 5 losses came by single digits so perhaps if a few more plays go their way, the Bobcats can return to the playoffs.

