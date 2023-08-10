State Treasurer’s Office to host four unclaimed property auctions at State Fair

WV State Treasurer Riley Moore
WV State Treasurer Riley Moore(Zach Shrivers)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT
FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - State Treasurer Riley Moore announced that his office will host four live, in-person Unclaimed Property Auctions during the State Fair of West Virginia.

The auctions will take place Friday, Aug. 11; Saturday, Aug. 12; Friday, Aug. 18; and Saturday, Aug. 19, beginning at 5 p.m. each day.

The items up for bid include rare coins, currency, jewelry and other collectibles that have been turned over to the Office’s Unclaimed Property Division by banks or law enforcement. The items will be on display at the State Treasurer’s Office booth, located in the West Virginia Building, throughout the fair.

“While enjoying the rides and fun-filled entertainment at the State Fair, I encourage everyone to stop by my Office’s booth,” Treasurer Moore said. “We have an assortment of valuable collectibles that have been forgotten about or abandoned and turned over to my Office that are up for bid. Treasury staff will also be available to help guide you through the process of searching for unclaimed funds.”

In addition to conducting the auctions, State Treasurer’s Office staff will be available throughout the fair to conduct unclaimed property searches for anyone who visits the Office’s booth in the West Virginia Building.

Items auctioned often come from safe deposit boxes or law enforcement evidence rooms. When companies or officials are unable to locate the lawful owners, the items are turned over to the Treasurer’s Office as unclaimed property. While the items are auctioned off, the proceeds from the sale remain in an individual’s name for claim in the future.

