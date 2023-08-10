Showers and thunderstorms to start out the day. Drier by the afternoon

This morning we’ll start out with some patchy fog in parts of our area. We’re also going to see widespread showers and thunderstorms moving in from our west. We’ll see mainly rain to start, but thunderstorms will be possible as we head into the late morning.

Radar as of 6:10 AM shows heavy rainfall in our southwestern counties. (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain could cause some isolated flooding issues due to consistent heavy rainfall. Southwestern counties are under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall. Areas with poor drainage and low-lying areas are most at risk. Stay weather aware today.

Heavy and persistent rain could lead to some flooding issues. (WVVA WEATHER)

The showers and thunderstorms look to come to an end by the later afternoon and early evening. We could still see an isolated shower or thunderstorm, so keep that umbrella handy if you’re heading to the WV state fair. Temperatures today will be on the cool side, sitting in the low to mid 70s.

Rain will taper off this evening, but an isolated shower continues to be possible overnight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow is looking a lot drier and temperatures will warm back up into the upper 70s and low 80s. Only a slight chance of a rain shower, partly cloudy otherwise. As we head into the weekend, we could see more isolated thunderstorms.

