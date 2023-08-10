Rain tapers off into Friday, temps rebound into the weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

After a cool and damp Thursday, we’ll be getting some drier air in overnight. A frontal system is leaving the area, and high pressure will scoot into the region helping to bring clearing skies into Friday. Overnight, we’ll see lingering clouds, patchy fog, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Low temps should hit the upper 50s-low 60s.

Tomorrow will bring more sun by the afternoon, and high temps should be warmer, in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night will be mainly clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

We’ll push into the 80s for most areas Saturday and Sunday, and the humidity will also build back in. A few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times through the weekend as well.

Next week is looking to bring sun, a few clouds, and seasonable Summer temps...

