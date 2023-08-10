Rain tapers off into Friday, temps rebound into the weekend

We’ll be more seasonable into Saturday and Sunday
WEEKEND OUTLOOK
WEEKEND OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

After a cool and damp Thursday, we’ll be getting some drier air in overnight. A frontal system is leaving the area, and high pressure will scoot into the region helping to bring clearing skies into Friday. Overnight, we’ll see lingering clouds, patchy fog, and only the slim chance for a stray shower. Low temps should hit the upper 50s-low 60s.

Day Planner
Day Planner(WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow will bring more sun by the afternoon, and high temps should be warmer, in the mid 70s to low 80s. Friday night will be mainly clear and seasonable with lows in the upper 50s-low 60s.

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll push into the 80s for most areas Saturday and Sunday, and the humidity will also build back in. A few isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms will be possible at times through the weekend as well.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Next week is looking to bring sun, a few clouds, and seasonable Summer temps...

STAY TUNED!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals to join hunt for armed and dangerous Raleigh County woman
Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
State Fair of West Virginia
What to know before you go to the State Fair of West Virginia

Latest News

WVVA Today
WVVA Weather
Heavy and persistent rain could lead to some flooding issues.
Showers and thunderstorms to start out the day. Drier by the afternoon
THURSDAY FORECAST
Cool and damp weather in store for Thursday
WVVA Today
Full Forecast (8/9)