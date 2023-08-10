Mercer County Commission approves $300K for volunteer fire departments

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Mercer County Commission approved $300K on Tuesday for the nine volunteer fire departments in Mercer County. Aaron Beeman, the president for the Mercer County Firefighter’s Association previously asked the commission for $450K for the volunteer departments.

Beeman says inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic forced departments to buy equipment they didn’t budget for and now the departments are strained financially. Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett says something had to be done to keep the departments afloat.

Puckett says $150K will be taken from the county’s budget stabilization funds and $150K from American Rescue Plan funds.

Puckett says some volunteer departments are worse off than others. He says it will be up to Beeman where they’re going to allocate the money given. Puckett says this money is just the start for future help that needs to be given to the departments. Puckett says he hopes the state legislature will address this in January.

“The legislature brought this back as well and I do think there’s going to be some support coming from the legislature which is why at the end of that meeting that I implored that the fire departments as well as everybody in our communities to advocate to our legislature to make sure that we have that coverage,” said Puckett.

Puckett says if additional funding isn’t given to volunteer departments, the county may lose them. He says they’ll also be looking at an increase to the county’s fire fees in the future.

