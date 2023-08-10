Man facing charges after threatening to kill man, children

Colangelo is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic assault, destruction of property, person prohibited from possessing firearm, and three counts of child endangerment involving risk of death or serious injury.(Southwestern Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars after threatening to shoot and kill a man and several young children, according to court documents.

Criminal complaints state, on August 7, Brian K. Colangelo, 40, of Wharncliffe, threatened to kill a 14-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 4-year-old while armed and under the influence.

Officials also say Colangelo is accused of firing a 45-caliber pistol three times within feet of a home, creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to the children.

Court documents also state Colangelo is accused of threatening to kill a man and shooting in the man’s direction. Officials say a shot fired by Colangelo caused more than $2,500 in damage to the man’s vehicle.

Colangelo was arrested on warrants by West Virginia State troopers.

He is charged with two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, domestic assault, destruction of property, person prohibited from possessing firearm, and three counts of child endangerment involving risk of death or serious injury.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and the U.S. Marshal C.U.F.F.E.D Taskforce assisted the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Further information has not been released.

