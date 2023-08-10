Intersport and The Greenbrier announce partnership to host major college basketball events

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Intersport and The Greenbrier have announced a long-term partnership that will bring major college basketball events annual to the America’s Resort.

The inaugural commencement of the relationship will take place this upcoming basketball season when Radford and Marshall meet in a standalone contest on November 10. The relationship of Intersport and The Greenbrier will continue into2024 and beyond with the creation of an early season tournament.

According to a press release from Intersport, In the last year alone, Intersport has staged major basketball events on the infield at American Family Field, home of the Milwaukee Brewers, the Bayou Music Center in downtown Houston as part of college basketball’s national championship weekend and Northerly Island on Chicago’s lakefront for the 2022 UA Next Elite 24.

Colonial Hall inside the resort, at more than 16,000 square feet, will serve as the playing venue at the Greenbrier Resort, marking yet another unique competition space in which Intersport has hosted basketball events. It will be the first college basketball event hosted at The Greenbrier, which has staged the “Battle for the Springhouse” high school tournament the last two years.

Over the years, The Greenbrier hosted many must see events for sports fans. America’s Resort was a regular stop on the PGA Tour from 2010 through 2019, hosted the 1979 Ryder Cup, the first that matched the United States against Europe, and the 1994 Solheim Cup. In tennis, stars like Serena and Venus Williams, John McEnroe, Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi and Martina Hingis have all participated in showcase events at The Greenbrier, while Colonial Hall has even played host to elite boxing events featuring Evander Holyfield.

This year, The Greenbrier hosted the Cleveland Browns for portions of their 2023 training camp and LIV Golf held an event at the resort this past weekend.

“The Greenbrier has seen its fair share of major sporting events and is ready to add elite-level basketball to its resume, and we’re excited to play a part in that,” said Mark Starsiak, vice president of basketball at Intersport. “Few resorts offer the variety of amenities that make it possible to host professional sports teams and major championship events while also serving as a luxurious, world-renowned vacation destination all in one place. Together, Intersport and The Greenbrier will create a special experience for teams and their fans to celebrate success on the court and the incredible indoor-outdoor adventure experiences off the court.”

“The Greenbrier prides itself on being the ultimate destination for all, and sports fans are included,” said Jill Justice, DO, president of The Greenbrier. “From the most consequential events in golf to the biggest stars in tennis and football — as well as unique events such as boxing, wrestling, lacrosse and more — America’s Resort has welcomed sports of all types onto its iconic property. Bringing college basketball inside Colonial Hall provides another incomparable experience for our guests and will introduce a new audience to the legacy of The Greenbrier. We look forward to welcoming Radford and Marshall and developing this tournament into the best on the early-season schedule.”

Tickets for the Radford-Marshall game will be available in the coming weeks, but fans can register to receive email notifications regarding ticket details and other event news by visiting www.greenbrier.com/holidays-events/basketball.

Details regarding participants, tournament dates and ticket information for future early season college basketball events at The Greenbrier will be announced at a later date.

