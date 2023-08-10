Big upgrades coming to Bluefield’s city park

Lotito Park playground
Lotito Park playground(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The City of Bluefield is in the process of getting new equipment for Lotito Park. Rick Showalter, the director of parks and recreation for the city says they just started the bid process for replacing the playground equipment.

The new equipment will be inclusive allowing those who are disabled to enjoy the new area easier. Showalter says the current playground equipment was put into place in 1998. He says the city has been looking to replace the equipment for about a year.

Showalter says they’re also looking to put in a splash pad to go along with the new playground.

“Our target is May or June 2024 having it ready to go. Then at that time or shortly there after it depends on how that comes in too. We’re also working on an RFP for a splash pad. Bluefield City doesn’t have one, they are growing all over the nation,” said Showalter.

Showalter says the upgrades will likely cost between $800 and $900K.

