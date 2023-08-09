U.S. Marshals arrest West Virginia murder suspect in Baltimore

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force in Baltimore made an arrest of a Charleston man wanted for first degree murder in Huntington.

Matthew Jaquez Daughtery, aka Doobie, 24, of Charleston, was taken into custody without incident around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday at an associate’s residence in the 1300 block of Stricker Street.

Daughtery was wanted for his alleged involvement in the November 30, 2022, murder of a Huntington man by the U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Huntington Police Department. Huntington officers responded to the shooting on that day in the 1800 block of 9th Avenue and discovered Chrsitopher Johnson, 40, with gunshot wounds.

Johnson was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he died from his wounds.

Through the investigation, it was alleged that Matthew Daughtery, along with Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson conspired to murder Johnson. On January 27, 2023, arrest warrants were obtained by the Huntington Police Department for Matthew Daughtery, Malik Hawk, Lawrence Foye and Demarquis Patterson for the first-degree murder charge. Hawk, Foye and Patterson were taken into custody Jan. 27, but Daughtery had evaded apprehension.

“Today’s arrest represents the cooperation of multiple entities,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “I would especially like to thank the West Virginia Fusion Center for their invaluable assistance in this investigation and the important work they do collecting, evaluating and disseminating information to law enforcement agencies.”

Daughtery will be extradited back to Huntington to face the charge against him.

