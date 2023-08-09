Tazewell Town Council expands language for M-1 Industrial Zoning to include substance abuse treatment center and private solar energy facility

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Earlier tonight the Tazewell Town Council held a joint public hearing to expand language in an ordinance to include two different types of businesses not previously included.

The language for an industrial, general M-1 zoning now includes the possibility for a substance abuse treatment center and private solar energy facility in the town.

Though there are no current explicit plans to build a substance abuse treatment center or solar energy facility, the Town Manager tells WVVA it was important to have the language in the code.

”We have historically had a number of requests and they have not located within our political jurisdiction but you never know when the next one is coming up. So, we’re just trying to be proactive,” said Todd Day.

There are only two areas in the town that are zoned for M-1, the area of Walnut Street and Industrial Drive.

Prior to the expansion there were 30 different types of businesses listed for this type of zoning range in the town code, with the new language there is now 32.

