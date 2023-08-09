Rain chances rise late tonight
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the region late tonight
A stray shower cannot be ruled out today, but most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will climb into the mid/upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon.
Clouds will increase this evening eventually leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms late tonight. Temperatures should hover in the 60s overnight.
An area of low pressure will bring off-and-on showers and thunderstorms to the region on Thursday. Some storms may contain heavy rain which could lead to some very localized flooding issues. With the clouds and rain around, temperatures will stay below average in the 70s.
Friday looks dry with only a slim chance of a rain shower. Temperatures will return to seasonable levels in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s.
The heat and humidity will return this weekend as highs climb into the 80s. We could see a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon/evening hours, but most of the weekend looks dry. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
