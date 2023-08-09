PSC: AB must show why utilities should not be terminated after defaulting on agreement

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Public Service Commission of West Virginia has issued an order that Alderson Broaddus University must show why utilities should not be terminated after it defaulted on an agreement with the City of Philippi.

According to the order, the City of Philippi filed a Petition to the Commission on July 27 to require AB “to appear and show cause why its utility services should not be terminated because of continued delinquencies in paying utility bills and failure to adhere to its deferred payment agreement.”

The order, which was issued on Tuesday, says the PSC requires AB to file a written answer to the Petition within 20 days, adding that the outcome of the proceeding could result in utility services being terminated.

This order was filed the same week the City of Philippi sent a notice to the university saying utilities would be shut off if a payment isn’t made and the same day as AB saying it entered a joint agreement with the city to resolve the remaining balance.

Since the City of Philippi filed the Petition to the PSC, the Higher Education Policy Commission voted to revoke AB’s authorization to confer degrees in the state, effective Dec. 31, 2023.

The HEPC also said the University could not enroll new students for the Fall 2023 semester, adding the only students that can be on campus are those who will graduate this fall.

After the HEPC’s decision, AB released a statement that its Board of Trustees voted to develop a plan to dissolve the University.

In the aftermath of that announcement, several area schools have said they are offering opportunities for AB students after they were left to scramble to figure out the next steps necessary to earn a degree.

Below is the PSC’s order in its entirety:

