Mercer County resident has close call with wild berries

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - A mother and her children who recently moved to Mercer County had a close call with some wild berries.

Over a year ago, Stephanie Cheely and her family moved from Florida to the mountain state, taking up residence in Bluefield, WV.

Around this time last year, Cheely’s daughters were enjoying time outdoors, when they did something that could have had severe consequences.

Stephanie says “They were playing with our neighbor’s grandson, and they were just eating berries.”

The wild berries in question, are known as autumn olive berries, characterized by their burgundy coloring and white specks.

Thankfully, these berries are non-poisonous.

Stephanie says “We were very concerned, I was just so relieved to find out that they were edible after all.”

Fast forward to the present, and a similar situation happened.

This time, Audrey and Michaela Cheely remembered the lesson that taught them to be careful of what you eat.

Audrey Cheely recounts her tale. “We found red berries, they looked kind of like the berries we ate and I looked at them and thought, hmm, they kind of looked like berries that were edible, but I asked my mom and dad, and I asked my mom and dad if they were edible or not, and they said no.”

Unknown if these berries were poisonous or not, we took them to a local expert.

Justyn J. Marchese, Permaculturist & Director of the Mavis Institute said “It’s a good possibility that those berries are honeysuckle. Especially if its midsummer going into later summer, and it’s a red berry growing on a woody tree or a small shrub.”

I asked what would happen if they were to ingest these berries would it affect them, would it be poisonous?

Marchese said “So honeysuckle berries are toxic, not poisonous. So, the main difference between something that’s toxic and poisonous, something that’s toxic, our body would try to expel it in some way. So it might be diarrhea, it might be vomiting. But if something is poisonous, you usually keep it down, and that’s how you get real sick and such like that.”

If anyone eats wild berries without knowing what they are, call the poison control center at 800-222-1222 to get help right away.

If you need help identifying unknown berries you can always reach out to the Mavis Institute at mavisfarmacy.com.

