Former Chapmanville K-9 handler skips court

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Six days after a Kanawha County grand jury indicted former Chapmanville Police Officer Marcus Dudley on charges related to missing K-9 officer Chase, Dudley did not show up in court Wednesday for his arraignment.

“I’ve been in contact with Mr. Dudley,” his court-appointed lawyer told Kanawha County Circuit Judge Duke Bloom. “He is living out of state and unfortunately was unable to arrange for transportation and could not be here this morning.”

“That’s a pretty shallow excuse, counsel,” Judge Bloom told the attorney. “This indictment came out last week, he’s known about it since last week, I take it he’s had the opportunity to get here.”

Former K-9 handler indicted following K-9 officer’s disappearance

Among those who did show up in the courtroom were several members of the Justice for K-9 Officer Chase group on Facebook.

“He had, he he’s got a badge, so he should be considered as an officer, not a dog” said Darlena Skinner, of Charleston. “I think that’s the way they should do it, not consider him just a dog. He is an officer and he served and protected, and we want to know where he is.”

A grand jury indicted Dudley on several misdemeanor counts, including falsely reporting an emergency incident, making false statements and cruelty to animals.

Group member Jessica France said she’ll continue to show up to court at every opportunity they can.

“Our fingers are crossed he’ll show and the only answer our group will actually say and spit out is ‘Where is Chase? We want to know where he is,” she said.

Dudley has until 11 a.m. Thursday to show in Kanawha County Court. If he does not show, a bench warrant will be handed off to the circuit clerk.

