Dutch Miller seeks spot in local community

Dutch Miller, Beckley
Dutch Miller, Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Wednesday, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting, but it wasn’t for a new business. It was for an old business under new ownership.

Dutch Miller Automotive is the new face of the Beckley Auto Mall on Robert C Byrd Drive. The Miller family has been a part of the automotive industry since the early 60s. Now, they say they are excited to bring their name to Beckley and- above selling cars- they want to enrich the local community.

“That’s what makes this whole thing go round,” shared President of Dutch Miller, Chris Miller. “If a business is going well, then a community should do well; and if a community is doing well, then the business is going to do better, so it just all works hand in hand.”

Miller, who is running for Governor of West Virginia, says he plans to be an active part of chamber of commerce events, little league games, local non-profit organizations and more.

