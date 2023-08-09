Cool and damp weather in store for Thursday

Low pressure will bring rounds of rain Wednesday night-Thursday morning
THURSDAY FORECAST
THURSDAY FORECAST(WVVA WEATHER)
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll see increasing clouds into this evening, with the slim chance of a stray shower early (but most wills stay quiet through sundown). After sunset, rain chances will gradually rise. Late tonight and into early Thursday, we can expect rounds of rain (with occasional embedded t-storms as well).

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook(WVVA WEATHER)

Torrential downpours could lead to localized flooding issues overnight-Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK(WVVA WEATHER)

A few isolated severe storms with gusty winds can’t be ruled out either - though the risk is low compared to earlier this week.

OVERNIGHT
OVERNIGHT(WVVA WEATHER)

Temps overnight will hover in the 60s, and push into the upper 60s-mid 70s at best Thursday afternoon. By the afternoon hours, we should be a bit drier with more hit-and-miss showers. We’ll be windy at times as well with gusts in the 30-40 MPH range, especially across the higher terrain.

DAY PLANNER
DAY PLANNER(WVVA WEATHER)

Thursday night, rain will taper off, and we’ll be left with lingering clouds/fog.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN(WVVA WEATHER)

Friday looks partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.

High Temperatures
High Temperatures(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll grow steamy into the weekend, and more pop-up showers/storms are looking possible by Saturday. STAY TUNED!

