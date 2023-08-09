Cool and damp weather in store for Thursday
Low pressure will bring rounds of rain Wednesday night-Thursday morning
We’ll see increasing clouds into this evening, with the slim chance of a stray shower early (but most wills stay quiet through sundown). After sunset, rain chances will gradually rise. Late tonight and into early Thursday, we can expect rounds of rain (with occasional embedded t-storms as well).
Torrential downpours could lead to localized flooding issues overnight-Thursday.
A few isolated severe storms with gusty winds can’t be ruled out either - though the risk is low compared to earlier this week.
Temps overnight will hover in the 60s, and push into the upper 60s-mid 70s at best Thursday afternoon. By the afternoon hours, we should be a bit drier with more hit-and-miss showers. We’ll be windy at times as well with gusts in the 30-40 MPH range, especially across the higher terrain.
Thursday night, rain will taper off, and we’ll be left with lingering clouds/fog.
Friday looks partly sunny and seasonable with highs in the mid 70s-low 80s.
We’ll grow steamy into the weekend, and more pop-up showers/storms are looking possible by Saturday. STAY TUNED!
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -
