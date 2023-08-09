Bluefield Town Hall Meeting planned to address flooding damages

Residents will have the chance to meet with case managers from VOAD to discuss assistance.
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -The City of Bluefield is preparing to address the recent flooding damage and help get residents the assistance they need. An upcoming town hall meeting is set for 6:00 pm Tuesday, August 15th at the Bluefield Arts Center. The meeting will bring in case managers from the West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD) to meet with residents to discuss their damage assessments and assistance options. There will also be an opportunity at the Bluefield City Hall the following day (Wednesday, August 16th) for walk-ins to meet with case managers one-on-one.

“Well, I think the most important thing is to get the residents in front of a case manager because these are the experts that can look at all the damage and potential issues that residents had and give them pathways and assistance to help fix some of their challenges,” says Bluefield City Manager, Cecil Marson.

Marson says they had more than three hundred residents fill out damage assessment forms earlier this year. He hopes all these people as well as those who had flooding damage but didn’t fill out the form will meet with the case managers next week. Again, the town hall meeting will be held at the Bluefield Arts Center at 6:00 pm Tuesday, August 15th with another chance to meet with case managers at the Bluefield City Hall Wednesday, August 16th from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

