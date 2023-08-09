Bluefield begins to build toward 2023 season

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Bluefield Beavers have the talent to win big. Execution and being together should go a long way towards determining if they do so or not.

Sencere Fields taking over at Quarterback is among the changes and adjustments the Beavers will make ahead of Week 1 on August 25th.

Head Coach, Fred Simon has been in that position since 1986. RJ Hairston and Gerard Wade will impact both sides of the ball during their senior seasons. Most of the last season’s defense returns as well.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.