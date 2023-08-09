Athens-Concorn Town Social set for Sunday

ATHENS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Organizers are preparing for the 35th annual Athens-Concord Town Social.

The event is set to begin at 1 p.m. on Sunday where food vendors, community groups, local businesses, regional artists, Concord University organizations, and Athens High School reunion groups will gather. The festivities are held on the front yard of CU’s campus and in front of the Jerry and Jean Beasley Student Center.

Musicians will play the entire afternoon with Jean Hanna Davis performing at the start of the event and Matt Deal taking the stage around 3 p.m.

“We are all thrilled to come back together for this time-honored tradition,” says Dr. Sarah Beasley, chair of the Town Social Committee and Vice President of Student Affairs and Dean of Students at CU. “This event has something for community members of every age, and it’s a great way to introduce new students to our town, so make plans to spend the afternoon in Athens!”

Area car enthusiasts have signed up to display their prized automobiles at the social’s car show. Prizes will be awarded, including “The President’s Choice” award, given by CU President Kendra Boggess.

The Athens Lions Club will present the club’s Outstanding Citizen of the Year award to Jerry Beasley, and they will also present the Beautification Award to David and Sheila Mann.

Awards will be presented between the two musical performances.

The highly anticipated community awards given out by the Town Social Committee are:

Good Neighbor

The Good Neighbor award will be presented to Concord University recently retired faculty member, Dr. Nancy Burton. Nancy has been a resident of Athens for 28 years. Her service to the community has been a result of her 43-year career as an educator. Nancy has coordinated the After School Kids program (ASK) at Athens Baptist Church since 2008 and served as a member of the Local School Improvement Council at Athens School.

Business Longevity

The Business Longevity Award will be awarded this year to the Town of Athens employees. The Town Social Committee wanted to recognize Steve Reynolds, Jamie Curry, Brandon Gill, Tony Gill, Charlie Jones, CT Lowe, Debra Shorter, Misty Miller, Missy Pentasuglia, Jared Matthew, Mike Sizemore, Joshua Oliver, Johnny Pentasuglia Sr., Pete Pentasuglia, Johnny Pentasuglia Jr., Jason Vest, and Preston Beggs.

Total Community Involvement

The Total Community Involvement Award will be presented to Lisa Davis. Lisa is a member of the inaugural graduating class of PikeView High School in 1995. In 2017, just six weeks after the birth of her twins, she completed her undergraduate degree from Concord University. Lisa is now enrolled in graduate school. Lisa currently owns and runs “Helpful Harvest”, an outreach center fostering compassion and resilience that caters to hunger relief and essential resources for families in need.

This year’s Athens-Concord Town Social is sponsored by the Town of Athens, Concord University, First Community Bank, Truist, and the State of West Virginia through the Division of Culture and History.

To stay up to date on the event, follow the Athens-Concord Town Social event on Facebook.

