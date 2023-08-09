Assessment results show slight improvement for West Virginia students

Student Test Scores (GFX)
Student Test Scores (GFX)(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Board of Education received student assessment results on Wednesday during its monthly meeting, and the results show slight improvement compared to 2022.

The percent of students who scored proficient in 2023 is higher than the percent in 2022 in all categories except Grade 7 ELA, which saw a 2% decrease.

Overall, results show 44% of West Virginia students were proficient in English language arts, or ELA, a 2% increase over last year. In math, 35% of students were proficient, also a 2% increase over last year.

In Science, 29% of students were proficient, a 1% increase over 2022.

West Virginia Board of Education President Paul Hardesty says that while we are seeing positive news, improvement is still needed.

“While we are seeing some positive news from our assessment results, we can and must do better,” WVBE President L. Paul Hardesty said. “We will continue to emphasize the importance of improving student achievement and provide our counties and schools with the resources, training, and support they need to improve student learning and overall student development. Our focus will remain on the essential building blocks of literacy and numeracy to ensure the fundamentals are the core component of our teaching and learning. We are gaining some ground, but there is much more to do, and we will get it done. "

West Virginia statewide assessment results 2019-2023
West Virginia statewide assessment results 2019-2023(West Virginia Department of Education)

Click here for complete assessment results, including county and school-level results.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
UPDATE: U.S. Marshals join hunt for armed and dangerous Raleigh County woman
Generic Crime Scene
Body found in Raleigh County
Charles Marshall found safe
UPDATE: Missing McDowell Co. man found safe
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru

Latest News

Hometown Hero: Stacey Harman
WVVA Hometown Hero: Harman helps find homes for homeless animals
U.S. Marshals arrest West Virginia murder suspect in Baltimore
U.S. Marshals arrest West Virginia murder suspect in Baltimore
The expansion to the CincyAlert system will now send a message if there is an active situation...
Smart911 debuts in Tazewell County
PSC: AB must show why utilities should not be terminated after defaulting on agreement