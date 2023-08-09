Anniversary of Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” celebrated at local library

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Wednesday was the one-year anniversary of Dolly Parton’s “Imagination Library” going statewide in West Virginia, helping to get books in the hands of young kids. This year, the celebration continues in every county across the state with “West Virginia Statewide Read Aloud Day,” which some have affectionately nicknamed “Dolly’s Day.” The theme this year is the book Find Fergus, one of the books available through the Imagination Library. The Princeton Public Library is one of those celebrating, with help from Mercer County Schools and Women’s, Infants, and Children’s Program (WIC). Children at the library could try to find Fergus for themselves or participate in a variety of Fergus-related crafts and activities. However, the main event of the celebration was the reading of Find Fergus to the children present. They even got to take home a copy for themselves.

“Dolly’s initiative was to get books in the homes of families from the ages of zero to five for their children. So, when parents sign up for this, they’re getting so many books that are going into their homes that those kids may not have access to. So, Mercer County Schools, Princeton Library, WIC, we’re all very excited to be able to work in this initiative together and help with that Dolly Parton’s Library and getting the books into the homes,” says Amber Riffe, Mercer Co. Schools Pre-K Elementary Supervisor.

Riffe says around fifty families signed up for the event today. She encourages those interested in Dolly Paron’s Imagination Library to contact Mercer County Schools, Princeton Public Library, or WIC for information on signing up.

