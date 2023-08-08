West Virginia legislators pass bill to help fund fire departments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Both houses of the West Virginia Legislature have passed new legislation to provide funding for some West Virginia first responders.

On Tuesday, the House of Delegates passed Senate Bill 1021 to provide funding to certain first responders.

The bill creates a new fund to help support volunteer fire departments in all 55 West Virginia counties.

There was some debate on the floor of the house of delegates today about how fire departments should should use the money in that new fund.

One suggested amendment to the bill would have allowed fire departments to use money they’re supposed to spend on equipment and training on recruitment and retention. Wood County Delegate Vernon Criss spoke against that amendment. “The problems with the volunteer fire department recruitment and retentions are widespread here, and throughout the counties and the state,” Criss said. “We’re all trying to find a way to address them. But simply allowing them to spend their equipment and training money for elusive purposes of recruitment and retention is not the answer.”

The senate bill passed the House of Delegates with an amendment to include language from a similar bill introduced in the House. If those changes are approved by the senate, it will move onto the governor’s desk.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.