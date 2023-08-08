Wayne Brady comes out as pansexual

Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft...
Wayne Brady arrives at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Wayne Brady says he’s pansexual.

The “Let’s Make a Deal” host said on Instagram that therapy helped him see the importance of being free to love whomever he wants.

The actor and singer said coming out is scary because he feared people would question his manhood.

But, Brady said, a real man has the courage to be honest and happy.

He says he came out to his ex-wife first, and she and his daughter support him.

Pansexuality is defined as attraction toward people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE: Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle damage caused by gunshots
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Generic Crime Scene
Body found in Raleigh County
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes

Latest News

Pilot Glen Kinsey said he hit a deer on the runway at Shreveport's Downtown Airport while...
Pilot shaken after hitting deer while landing personal plane
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden will announce a historic Grand Canyon monument designation during his Arizona visit
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks
FILE - A judge has sanctioned Southwest Airlines on Monday, Aug. 7, writing that the airline...
Judge rules that Southwest failed to follow his order in a flight attendant’s free-speech case