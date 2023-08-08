Tuesday will bring cooler temps and lower humdity

Tonight (WVVA WEATHER)

Showers and thunderstorms will be on tap for the overnight hours, but they will be isolated and weaker compared to the stronger/severe storms we had in some places earlier today. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy and foggy overnight, with low temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Tomorrow (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow should bring a gradual drying trend. We could see a few showers (mainly during the morning) but most of the afternoon looks dry and less humid. Temps tomorrow will be cooler as well, hitting the upper 60s-mid 70s. We’ll be a bit breezy at times as well.

FUTURECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll be a bit warmer and more humid again by Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will begin to re-develop Wednesday night as another low pressure system heads our way.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook (WVVA WEATHER)

Widespread rain/storms look likely as we head into Thursday...

STAY TUNED!

