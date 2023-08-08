Tuesday will bring cooler temps and lower humdity

The severe threat has ended for now
MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Tonight
Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will be on tap for the overnight hours, but they will be isolated and weaker compared to the stronger/severe storms we had in some places earlier today. We’ll otherwise be partly cloudy and foggy overnight, with low temps in the upper 50s-mid 60s.

Tomorrow
Tomorrow

Tomorrow should bring a gradual drying trend. We could see a few showers (mainly during the morning) but most of the afternoon looks dry and less humid. Temps tomorrow will be cooler as well, hitting the upper 60s-mid 70s. We’ll be a bit breezy at times as well.

FUTURECAST
FUTURECAST

We’ll be a bit warmer and more humid again by Wednesday, with highs in the 70s and a mix of sun and clouds. Rain will begin to re-develop Wednesday night as another low pressure system heads our way.

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
Excessive Rainfall Outlook

Widespread rain/storms look likely as we head into Thursday...

STAY TUNED!

WVVA Weather