Triathlete still on the road to recovery after lung transplant at UVA Medical Center

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A triathlete says he is lucky to be alive after COVID-19 landed him at the University of Virginia Medical Center.

RJ Redstrom says he went from competing in more than 100 triathlons to barely being able to breathe and slipping into a coma.

“They said most people do not come off the ventilator. That’s the last move and unfortunately, typically, people die,” RJ said Tuesday, August 8.

A lung transplant in 2020 saved his life.

“He was probably one of the sicker people I’ve ever transplanted. It was the first one we’ve ever done,” Doctor Mark Roeser said.

Years later, RJ is still working to get his strength back.

“I swim one to two days a week. I ride my bike, and run on weekends,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.