Shoppers help students at annual “Stuff the Bus” event

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, August 8, shoppers at the Beckley, MacArthur and Fayetteville Walmarts had a chance to make a difference for local students. The opportunity was part of the third annual “Stuff the Bus” event, hosted by Southern Communications in partnership with various local businesses.

While shopping for themselves, spenders could purchase clothes and school supplies to be donated to the cause.

WVVA spoke to those involved to learn more.

“Everyone is out here volunteering and, at the end of the day, they take all the product with them,” shared Beth Reger, General Manager for Southern Communications. “...we just want to make sure these kids have a successful school year.”

The goal of the event is to ensure no child struggles come school time, whether that means helping them cover the cost of necessary items or saving them from experiencing stress and anxiety by having what they need.

“It helps them focus on any upcoming tests,” explained Amanda Wimbish, the Community in Schools Liaison for Liberty High School in Glen Daniel. “It’s not a stressor that they may get in trouble in class cause they don’t have the supplies that [they] need. It just takes a lot off their shoulders.”

Wimbish says, because of last year’s “Stuff the Bus,” she was able to provide every Liberty student in need with supplies.

But students weren’t the only ones being helped on Tuesday. As one of the event’s sponsors, Optimum was out giving Raleigh County teachers the chance to win one thousand dollars- money they say can go a long way. The money was being given through Donors Choose, a non-profit organization that allows people to donate directly to projects in public school classrooms.

“Teachers spent a lot of their money out of their pocket in order to have the things they need for their classroom,” shared Bethany Simmons, Market-Business Manger for Optimum. “Donors Choose is just one way that Optimum is helping bridge that gap so teachers have the supplies they need for the projects that they want to really better the classroom experience for their children and, ultimately, the lives of the children in those classrooms.”

Items collected during “Stuff the Bus” will go to students in Raleigh and Fayette Counties. Don’t worry if you missed out on donating Tuesday, items can still be dropped off at Southern Communications in Beckley. Contact Reger at breger@southernwvmedia.com.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.