Quiet weather returns midweek

We’ll dry up later today and should stay that way on Wednesday
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
A few showers are falling across the region this morning, but those should fizzle out and we’ll notice a mix of sun and clouds today. Temperatures will be cooler in the 70s for most this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and I’m not going to rule out a stray shower. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Other than a stray shower on Wednesday, we should stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 70s and low/mid 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

An area of low pressure will bring more scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region on Thursday. Severe weather looks unlikely on Thursday, but heavy downpours could lead to some localized flooding issues. With the clouds and the rain around, temperatures will remain on the cooler side with highs in the 70s.

The heat and humidity will return Friday and into the weekend. That will allow for a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

