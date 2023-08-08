Pulaski man charged with second-degree murder after being reported missing

Korey Rice mugshot.(New River Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski County man reported missing Monday has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in Fairlawn, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

Korey Rice was also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, and brandishing a firearm.

July 30, Pulaski County deputies responded to a shooting that occurred on Overlook Lane and found a man with a gunshot wound, who died from his injuries. The man was identified as Mathew Carper of Blacksburg.

Rice is being held at the New River Regional Jail without bond.

