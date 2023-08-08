President Gordon Gee announces plans to retire from WVU

WVU President Gordon Gee
WVU President Gordon Gee(WVU Photo)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee has announced his plans to retire in 2025 at the end of his contract.

President Gee’s contact with the university is set to end on June 30, 2025.

April Kaull, WVU’s Executive Director of Communications, says Gee plans to retire at the end of his contract.

Gee reportedly announced his retirement plans during a WVU Faculty Senate meeting on Monday, Aug. 7.

The WVU Board of Governors voted last week to extend Gee’s contract one year to June 2025 with no increase in his base salary.

WVU extends Gee’s contract amid staff cutbacks, financial deficit

It is unclear at this time if Gee will retain a role at WVU after he retires as president.

Gee, who first served at WVU in 1981, has led WVU since 2014.

