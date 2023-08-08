Potentially armed and dangerous woman on the run in Raleigh County

Aredith Lynaea Thompson
Aredith Lynaea Thompson(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman they deem potentially armed and dangerous according to Sheriff J.C. Canaday.

Aredith “NayNay” Lynaea Thompson, 30, is currently wanted for Escape from Home Confinement. Thompson was placed on home confinement by the Raleigh County Circuit Court as a condition of her bond pending a First-Degree Murder charge.

Thompson is 6′1″ and approximately 240lbs with brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Ms. Thompson’s whereabouts, please contact the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300, your local 911 center, or Crimestoppers online or at 304-255-STOP.

