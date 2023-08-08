National Weather Service surveys storm damage in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday’s storms caused significant damages in areas of Summers County. Some of the areas hardest hit were Talcott, Bellepoint and Jumping Branch. On Tuesday the National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Virginia was surveying the damage to determine if a tornado touched down.

“We had some rotation with the severe thunderstorm that moved through Summers County yesterday which prompted our office in Blacksburg to issue the tornado warning. We got reports of the damage after the fact and so that’s what we’re up here surveying,” said Meteorologist In Charge, Doug Butts.

Butts says their surveying includes determining a beginning and end point of the damages. He says the biggest questions mark they hope to address is whether the damage was caused by a tornado or just straight line winds.

“The winds spin in a tornado and you’ll find the trees and all the other debris converges to a point. With damaging straight line winds you have a more broad path of damages and all the damage is generally blown in one direction,” said Butts.

Butts says that the first and best line of defense for severe weather begins with you at home. Starting with having a plan of action for what you’ll do if severe weather strikes.

Once the National Weather Service determines whether or not the damages came from a tornado or straight line winds we will be sure to share that information with you.

