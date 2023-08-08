National Weather Service surveys storm damage in Summers County

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Monday’s storms caused significant damages in areas of Summers County. Some of the areas hardest hit were Talcott, Bellepoint and Jumping Branch. On Tuesday the National Weather Service out of Blacksburg, Virginia was surveying the damage to determine if a tornado touched down.

“We had some rotation with the severe thunderstorm that moved through Summers County yesterday which prompted our office in Blacksburg to issue the tornado warning. We got reports of the damage after the fact and so that’s what we’re up here surveying,” said Meteorologist In Charge, Doug Butts.

Butts says their surveying includes determining a beginning and end point of the damages. He says the biggest questions mark they hope to address is whether the damage was caused by a tornado or just straight line winds.

“The winds spin in a tornado and you’ll find the trees and all the other debris converges to a point. With damaging straight line winds you have a more broad path of damages and all the damage is generally blown in one direction,” said Butts.

Butts says that the first and best line of defense for severe weather begins with you at home. Starting with having a plan of action for what you’ll do if severe weather strikes.

Once the National Weather Service determines whether or not the damages came from a tornado or straight line winds we will be sure to share that information with you.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE: Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle damage caused by gunshots
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Generic Crime Scene
Body found in Raleigh County
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes

Latest News

"Stuff the Bus"
Shoppers help students at annual “Stuff the Bus” event
Aredith Lynaea Thompson
Potentially armed and dangerous woman on the run in Raleigh County
Richneck Elementary School Shooting
‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show
House bill passes, paves way to help finance sports complex
House bill passes, paves way to help finance sports complex