Most of Wednesday looks dry; rain will return Wednesday night-Thursday

We grow unsettled again into late week
CHANCE OF RAIN
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT
We’ve got a brief break in the heat and humidity into this evening and for the first part of our Wednesday. Low temps overnight will drop into the 50s and 60s under mainly clear skies. We’ll see some patchy fog, but should otherwise stay quiet.

TOMORROW
Tomorrow will bring comfy temps and still-lower humidity for most of the day. Highs will top off in the mid 70s to low 80s for most. Wednesday night, cloud cover will rapidly build in as a frontal system approaches the area. Rain will begin to develop into Wednesday evening, and will continue on and off into Thursday.

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
Showers and thunderstorms look likely on Thursday as low pressure moves across the area. Some storms could be strong to severe Wednesday night-Thursday. Isolated flooding issues will be possible with any locally heavy downpours. Stay weather aware!

Excessive Rainfall Outlook
We’ll dry out a bit more on Friday, but occasional shower/storms could still pop up into this coming weekend, which looks warm and a bit muggy again.

STAY TUNED!

