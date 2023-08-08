McDowell Co. Sheriff searches for missing man

Charles Marshall
Charles Marshall(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing McDowell County man.

Charles “Chuck” Dewayne Marshall, 65, was last seen in the Pageton area at around 11 a.m. on August 5.

Marshall was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes. He is described as 5′10″, 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Marshall has no tattoos and has a scar on his right eye.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with the temporary tag 485788.

If you have any information on Marshall’s whereabouts, contact Deputy B. Cline at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office phone at 304-436-8523.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE: Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle damage caused by gunshots
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Generic Crime Scene
Body found in Raleigh County
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes

Latest News

Keith Shoates with the Student Freedom Initiative
Initiative to help residents with broadband connectivity under way
Dozens of bills move through Legislature during special session
(FILE)
Triathlete still on the road to recovery after lung transplant at UVA Medical Center
Sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County at I-77 Exit 9
House bill passes, paves way to help finance sports complex