McDowell Co. Sheriff searches for missing man

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing McDowell County man.

Charles “Chuck” Dewayne Marshall, 65, was last seen in the Pageton area at around 11 a.m. on August 5.

Marshall was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes. He is described as 5′10″, 170 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair. Marshall has no tattoos and has a scar on his right eye.

He was last seen driving a white 2005 Ford Explorer with the temporary tag 485788.

If you have any information on Marshall’s whereabouts, contact Deputy B. Cline at the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office phone at 304-436-8523.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.