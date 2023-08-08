Lottery player turns $500 win into $1 million jackpot: ‘I decided to go all in’

By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Gray News) - A lottery player in California hit a million-dollar payday thanks to a lucky scratch-off ticket.

Vang Cha told California Lottery officials that he rarely plays scratchers because he prefers playing games with bigger jackpots like the SuperLotto or Mega Millions.

But he said he found the odds better and decided to give the California 200X Scratchers game a chance.

“I looked at the odds of winning and found it’s better odds than SuperLotto. So, I figured I might as well give it a shot,” he said.

Cha ended up winning $500 from a $30 ticket. However, he had his eye on an even bigger prize.

“I decided to go all in and buy an entire book of the games,” Cha said.

According to officials, he used his $500 winnings to buy 30 of the $10 Xtreme Multiplier Scratchers tickets at a Sacramento liquor store.

And lucky 16 was uncovered on the final row of one of the tickets, resulting in a $1 million payout.

“I was stunned! I scanned the ticket to make sure it was real, and it was!” Cha said.

According to Cha, he had gone through about 20 tickets before finding the million-dollar prize.

Cha said he plans to invest his winnings and might start playing a few more scratch-off games too.

