James Monroe readies for another race to Wheeling

The Mavericks finished 13-1 in 2022
By Josh Widman
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDSIDE, W.Va. (WVVA) - The James Monroe Mavericks are bringing back most of the team that earned the number 1 seed in the Class ‘A’ playoffs in 2022 season.

John Mustain has a solid core of established players and will need some younger ones to step up. The Mavericks possess talent, size, and depth to go with big-game experience last season.

