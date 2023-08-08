‘I did it’: 6-year-old admits to shooting teacher, court records show

Records also show the Richneck Elementary student said ‘I shot that b**** dead’
Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division.
Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division.(Photo: Newport News Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - New court documents show that a first-grader admitted to shooting his teacher at Richneck Elementary School earlier this year.

Court documents reveal at 2 p.m. on Jan. 6, Newport News dispatchers received a call about a shooting in one of the classrooms. When officers arrived, they found a school employee restraining the 6-year-old.

The boy’s teacher Abby Zwerner suffered severe injuries to her hand and upper torso.

The school employee who restrained the boy told detectives the child made a profane statement, admitting he shot his teacher.

While being restrained, the boy allegedly said, “I shot that b**** dead,” “I did it,” and “I got my mom’s gun last night.”

The boy’s mom Deja Taylor was charged with felony neglect and reckless storage of a firearm.

Mom of Virginia boy who shot teacher takes responsibility

The shooting led to a shakeup in Newport News Public Schools.

Gary Parker, who served as the Superintendent of the school division, was fired by the school board weeks after the shooting. The principal and assistant principal of Richneck Elementary School have left their jobs.

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery

Zwerner and her attorneys filed a $40 million lawsuit against the school division, alleging officials ignored warnings about the student leading up to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarred Schultz
UPDATE: West Virginia man missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament found dead
There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE: Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle damage caused by gunshots
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Generic Crime Scene
Body found in Raleigh County
Britney Wheatle, 21, is charged with person who had charge/custody of child places child at...
21-year-old woman charged with leaving her baby in North Myrtle Beach bushes

Latest News

Sports complex and expo center coming to Mercer County at I-77 Exit 9
House bill passes, paves way to help finance sports complex
NWS surveying damage from storms in Summers County, WV
Live @ Noon: National Weather Service surveying damage from storms in Summers County
Birthdays: 8.8.23
Birthdays: 8.8.23
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County
WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County