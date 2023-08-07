WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday, August 11, from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be along Route 52, Coal Heritage Highway, near King tire in Bluewell. Alternate routes of travel will include Route 20 and Warden Ave.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

