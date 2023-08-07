WVSP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Mercer County

Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints
Photo depicting sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEWELL, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia State Police Princeton Detachment will be conducting a driving under the influence checkpoint on Friday, August 11, from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The checkpoint will be along Route 52, Coal Heritage Highway, near King tire in Bluewell. Alternate routes of travel will include Route 20 and Warden Ave.

The purpose of this checkpoint is to increase public awareness and to deter citizens in the State of West Virginia from driving a motor vehicle while their ability to do so has been impaired from the use of drugs and/or alcohol.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Our area is under an enhanced risk for severe weather
Enhanced risk for severe weather on Monday
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Demolition derby brings large crowds to last day of Tazewell County Fair
Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
Team WV 2024 captures national championship at the U.S. Basketball Games
K-9 handler facing a number of charges including animal cruelty
K-9 handler indicted on animal cruelty, other charges
Remains found in 2007 were identified as Jeana Burrus, who was never reported missing.
Officials: Remains found in 2007 identified as woman never reported missing

Latest News

Covington, VA Police Dept. mourns loss of former Chief Broughman
Covington, VA Police Dept. mourns loss of former Chief Broughman
There is currently a large police presence near the West Virginia State Fairgrounds.
UPDATE: Greenbrier Co. Sheriff’s Office is investigating vehicle damage caused by gunshots
Jarred Schultz
West Virginia man reported missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament
In Focus on August 8th
In Focus: Tazewell County TRIAD