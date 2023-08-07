WV House bill hopes to reduce confusion on Motor Vehicle Property Tax credit

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) -Last month we reported on a change in the West Virginia Motor Vehicle Property Tax that let taxpayers claim a credit if they paid the tax in two parts. However, thanks to a new bill, that may no longer be the case. House bill 125 was passed unanimously by both the West Virginia House and Senate. Governor justice is expected to sign it into law. This bill would eliminate the need to split your vehicle property taxes in two to get the refund, instead letting people who pay their taxes in full (and on time) this year take advantage of the credit. Lyle Cottle, the Mercer County Assessor, says this new bill will make things easier for the taxpayers who were confused by the previous tax law.

“The taxpayer doesn’t... need to do anything different than they’ve always done... You get your tax ticket in the mail, come into the tax department at the Sheriff’s Office, pay your taxes just like you’ve always done. Then, the state will take care of it from there on out, and when you file your State Income Tax return, that’s when you’ll get the refund on your money that you paid the county,” says Cottle.

Cottle stresses that the Motor Vehicle Property Tax needs to be paid on time to receive the credit. He encourages people to stop by the Mercer County Assessor’s Office to make sure you are up to date on your taxes.

