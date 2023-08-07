West Virginia man reported missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is missing after he attending the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Jarred David Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on August 5 in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Police Department is actively investigating Schultz’s disappearance along with other agencies.

LPD asks that if you have any information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Lewisburg Police office at 304-645-1626.

