West Virginia man reported missing after attending LIV Golf Tournament

Jarred Schultz
Jarred Schultz(WVVA News)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - A man is missing after he attending the LIV Golf Tournament over the weekend.

Jarred David Schultz, 39, of Barboursville, was last seen around 11:40 p.m. on August 5 in the area of Coleman Drive in Lewisburg.

The Lewisburg Police Department is actively investigating Schultz’s disappearance along with other agencies.

LPD asks that if you have any information regarding Schultz’s whereabouts, contact the Lewisburg Police office at 304-645-1626.

