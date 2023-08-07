VDOT warning drivers to use caution during severe weather

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With the potential for severe weather on August 7, VDOT is reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads.

As forecasts and conditions could change, travelers should pay close attention to local weather reports and announcements from officials and limit their travels based on conditions. VDOT says this severe weather system may cause downed trees, power lines and other debris, as well as flooding that will make roadways extremely hazardous or impassable.

VDOT says drivers should use extreme caution on roadways:

  • Obey all “road closed” signage.
  • “Turn around, don’t drown” - Do not attempt to travel through flooded roadways. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the primary causes of flood-related deaths occur to individuals driving into or walking in or near flood waters.
  • 6 inches of flood water is enough to knock an adult off of their feet
  • 12 inches can move most cars
  • 18-24 inches can carry away most large SUVs, vans and trucks
  • Be alert to debris, downed trees and power lines.
  • Move over for emergency crews operating in or near roadways.
  • Be alert to High Wind Advisories, especially on bridges or taller structures. High-profile vehicles such as tractor trailers, SUVs or box trucks are especially vulnerable and should not cross a bridge when a High Wind Advisory is posted.

Before you travel, VDOT says you should check road conditions by calling 511, visiting www.511Virginia.org or checking the 511 Virginia mobile app.

Report any problems such as flooding, downed trees or road hazards to VDOT’s 24-hour Customer Service Center by visiting my.vdot.virginia.gov or call 800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623).

For more information about VDOT, including safety information and travel alerts, visit www.virginiadot.org.

