SWVCC Education Foundation announces new pavilion; named after local artist

By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR BLUFF, Va. (WVVA) - Joy overflowed in the community of Cedar Bluff following Southwest Virginia Community College Education foundation’s announcement that it is building a new outdoor space at the Appalachian Arts and Events Center.

The area affectionately known as the Mill-- it will be constructed on the side of The Mill closest to Cedar Valley Drive, along the Clinch River.

On top of that announcement leaders revealed that the facility will be named after Johnny Hagerman.

The naming is significant as Hagerman will be designing a stage and fireplace for the facility.

Also of note he’s designed and constructed many of the brick sculpting pieces on the main campus

Much of Hagerman’s style pays homage to our local heritage.

Hagerman’s Pavilion is set to host an array of events, concerts, receptions, and more. =

The cost is around $160,000 and donors have already pledged nearly half of that funding.

