Staffing issues lead to closure of Beckley’s New River Park Pool

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Residents of Beckley will have to look elsewhere to cool off from the summer heat. The city announced last week that they would be closing the New River Park Pool for the season after only being open for seven weeks.

August 5 was the facility’s last open day to the public. Leslie Gray Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley, says they had a great, albeit short, run, but says, ultimately, staffing issues led to the decision.

“Just the way the advent of our staff- they’re all college students or high school students,” Baker shared. “We didn’t have anybody that was any other age than that apply for the job, and they all have to go back to school.”

Finding and securing lifeguards is a struggle for pools across America. While Baker is hopeful that some of this year’s employees will return next summer, she says she’s still not sure if the pool will be able to follow the Memorial Day to Labor Day schedule.

Baker explained that she needs six lifeguards to run the pool and the water slide and at least four to safely run the pool on its own. This year, she had 10 lifeguards on staff.

“It will continue to be a struggle- just the nature of the job. It’s a short-term, summer, seasonal job. You have to have credentials, and you have to have a physical ability to do it. I mean, ask these kids...”

WVVA spoke to several of this year’s lifeguards, including 16-year-old Kendra Garber, who saved five lives this summer. She says it was hard, but encourages her peers not to let fear get in their way of lifeguarding.

“It was honestly pretty scary, but I got the hang of it. You know, it’s just kind of something you have to do at this job. You do have to be highly skilled; you have to be trained, but you have a fun summer. You get to interact with the kids. I mean, it’s just great.”

As for 17-year-old Aden Scarbro, this was his first year being a lifeguard, and he has a message for anyone on the fence about working at the pool next summer.

“Do it, because I was real nervous about it at first because you’re always nervous about saving people and stuff, and it’s risky, but it’s really- it’s a great summer job.”

Garber and Scarbro both say they have plans to come back and lifeguard for the city next season.

Swimming alternatives near Beckley include Lake Stephens- which has an aqua park, beach and splash pad, the City of Mullens pool and the pool located inside the YMCA of Southern West Virginia.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.