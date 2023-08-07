Severe weather remains possible through sundown

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As a cold front heads our way into the evening, we will remain unsettled, warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through sundown, eventually waning in coverage and intensity overnight as we lose the daytime heat. Until then, stay weather aware!

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK (WVVA WEATHER)

Storms this evening could produce damaging winds. hail, and even rotation/weak tornadoes. A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE WVVA VIEWING AREA THROUGH THE EVENING.

TORNADO WATCH (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight, storms will eventually taper, and we’ll see some remaining scattered showers and fog into Tuesday morning. We look cooler and drier behind the front otherwise, with highs tomorrow in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We’ll be a bit breezy as well. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s and the slim chance for a passing shower.

TOMORROW (WVVA WEATHER)

We look quiet for most of Wednesday, but the humidity will be back on the rise. Another low-pressure system will bring widespread rain/storms again Wednesday night-Thursday.

MUGGY METER (WVVA WEATHER)

Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.