Severe weather remains possible through sundown

Gusty winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out
SEVERE STORM SAFETY
SEVERE STORM SAFETY
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

As a cold front heads our way into the evening, we will remain unsettled, warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected through sundown, eventually waning in coverage and intensity overnight as we lose the daytime heat. Until then, stay weather aware!

SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK
SEVERE WEATHER OUTLOOK

Storms this evening could produce damaging winds. hail, and even rotation/weak tornadoes. A TORNADO WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR THE ENTIRE WVVA VIEWING AREA THROUGH THE EVENING.

TORNADO WATCH
TORNADO WATCH

Overnight, storms will eventually taper, and we’ll see some remaining scattered showers and fog into Tuesday morning. We look cooler and drier behind the front otherwise, with highs tomorrow in the upper 60s-mid 70s. We’ll be a bit breezy as well. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the upper 50s-mid 60s and the slim chance for a passing shower.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

We look quiet for most of Wednesday, but the humidity will be back on the rise. Another low-pressure system will bring widespread rain/storms again Wednesday night-Thursday.

MUGGY METER
MUGGY METER

Stay tuned!

